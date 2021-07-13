BELOIT - Beloit police say a juvenile was arrest after a woman reported her car being stolen on July 10, with the vehicle also being involved in a hit-and-run crash.
According to the police report, multiple juveniles were seen running form a Jeep Grand Cherokee after a hit-and-run crash at Whipple and Moore streets at 2:10 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle had been stolen from her residence while she was sleeping. A juvenile was arrested for operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger.
No further details were available as of press time Tuesday.