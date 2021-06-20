BELOIT—President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday proclaiming Juneteenth a national holiday. On Saturday, organizers of the Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park in Beloit said they were happy to be part of the first Juneteenth celebration since that historic event.
“It was a very important day,” said Genia Stevens about the president’s action. “And this is an especially important day to be the first Juneteenth celebration after his proclamation.”
Stevens was at the Juneteenth event promoting Rock County Jumpstart, which provides mentoring, training and resources for Black-owned businesses in Rock County. The services are free to Black business owners.
Kayla Dumas, a member of the Rising Queens group, which organized the Juneteenth event in Riverside Park, said 32 vendors signed up for the event. Some of the vendors included the Beloit Public Library, the NAACP, All State Insurance, clothing vendors and a variety of food vendors.
The day for the event was sunny, although a bit warm.
“But we have a nice breeze right now,” Dumas said.
She said the event in the park was an opportunity not only to provide information about why Juneteenth is important to observe, but to share information and resources that can help people in the community.
Members of the Beloit Fire Department were offering COVID-19 vaccine at the event and information about the vaccines. They also were sharing information about the fire department and career opportunities in the fire department.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Murray said on Saturday, fire department personnel were offering all three types of COVID-19 vaccine—Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows only about 17% of Black residents in Rock County are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Beloit Fire Department and other local health agencies have been reaching out to not only the Black community, but other segments of the community who may not have access to the vaccine.
Murray said the fire department did vaccine clinics during the recent Beloit Police Department community events in Summit and Vernon parks. Fire department personnel also have done home visit to administer vaccine to homebound residents.
The fire department also has upcoming vaccination clinics at area churches including:
- Wesley CME Church, 1—3 p.m., June 25 offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
- New Covenant Church, 1:30—2:30 p.m., June 27, offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news to the people of Galveston, Texas that the Confederate Army had surrendered two months earlier and enslaved Black people were to be given their freedom. It also was 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.