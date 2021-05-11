BELOIT—After postponing last year’s Juneteenth event, organizers have submitted plans with the City of Beloit to host an in-person event on June 19 in Riverside Park.
The Juneteenth Celebration presented by Rising Queens Inc. will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harry Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
The event will feature prayer, poetry, speeches, acknowledgment of local residents, music, fun and outdoor vending, including pre-packaged food, artwork, and jewelry.
Looking ahead to the next school year, organizers will also be giving away 100 backpacks for children.
The event is free and open to the public, and it’s expected that around 150 people will attend, according to the event application filed with the City of Beloit.
Organizers requested the city amend its ordinance to allow outdoor vending at Riverside Park, which was approved by the Beloit City Council on May 3. Current city ordinance prohibits outdoor vending in city parks unless an exception is granted by the Beloit City Council. The council approved the request at a recent meeting.
Face masks or face coverings are required for the event due to the anticipated large number of attendees, and a COVID-19 safety plan has been sent to city officials for review alongside the event application.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. In 1865, a Union Army regiment arrived in Galveston, Texas with news the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free. The news came two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation that was ratified on Jan. 1, 1863. According to Juneteenth.com, reactions to the news ranged from “pure shock to immediate jubilation.”
The annual celebrations that have followed over the last 156 years have traditionally centered on education and self-improvement, highlighting keynote speakers and incorporating prayer into the event.