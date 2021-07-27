JANESVILLE—The three Beloit men charged in connection with the June 7 fatal shooting of a 25-year-old on Porter Avenue in Beloit all pleaded not guilt in the case on Tuesday, following a hearing in Rock County Circuit Court.
Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, appeared before Branch One Judge Karl Hanson for arraignment in the shooting death of Drevian T. Allen Sr. Allen was allegedly shot at point-blank range in front of his mother by Weathers in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue.
Court records show Weathers allegedly shot Allen following a disagreement between Phiffer and Allen over the sale of a used vehicle that escalated.
Drevian Allen had contacted Phiffer about problems with the vehicle that were pointed out by a mechanic.
Weathers and Allen got out of the vehicle. Phiffer pulling a black handgun from his shorts, which he then gave to Weathers, the complaint states.
Phiffer then attempted to fight Drevian Allen, with Allen’s mother standing between the men.
A fight ensued, with Phiffer pushing Drevian Allen’s mother away while also punching him, the complaint said. Following the punch, Weathers allegedly pulled the handgun and fired two shots, both striking Drevian Allen
All three defendants are being held in the Rock County Jail on $250,000 cash bonds.