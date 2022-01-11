JANESVILLE — Rock County Chief Judge Daniel T. Dillon has presided over thousands of cases in his two decades-plus on the bench that brought different problems and required different solutions. But one thing has remained the same: The people who come before the court seeking justice in one form or another.
Dillon, who announced Tuesday he plans to retire in April, said he most often thinks of the countless lives he’s made an impact on through his work as a judge.
In an interview with the Beloit Daily News on Tuesday, Dillon said it was “an honor” to serve Rock County residents after being named to the bench in May of 2000.
“It has been more than I ever hoped for when I took the bench,” Dillon said. “I am thankful, and grateful to the citizens of Rock County for giving me the opportunity to serve.”
In describing how he sought to treat constituents who came before his court, Dillon referenced the famous quote by trailblazing American poet Maya Angelou, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“From that concept, I wanted to always treat people with dignity and respect,” Dillon said. “We are aware that as judges we are in positions of power and on a bench higher than anyone else in a courtroom, but we aren’t any different than anyone else. I realized every person is important that comes before me. It doesn’t cost anything to be kind and helpful to people.”
Dillon, 73, was the last judge to serve in the now-closed Beloit courthouse and worked both criminal and civil cases. He served as the chief justice for Rock County for five years.
Prior to being a judge, Dillon worked as a trial lawyer for 27 years.
The Joliet, Illinois native went to the University of Notre Dame before relocating to Janesville where he’s lived his entire life since. While in law school, Dillon taught French to undergraduates at Notre Dame— but his passion for teaching didn’t stop in college. For the last 23 years, Dillon has taught family law and civil and criminal law to Wisconsin judges as a faculty member of the Wisconsin Judicial College.
“To every class of new judges, the one thing I try to emphasize is how unique and gratifying the role of a judge really is,” Dillon said. “Each day, the most important duty of a judge is to be fair and just. I could not have asked for a more fulfilling profession.”
Dillon also served as an emeritus member of the Wisconsin Civil Jury Instruction Committee and also served for 12 years on the Wisconsin Family Law Judicial Bench Book Committee.
Retirement had been on Dillon’s mind over the last few years, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed off those initial plans to step away after he realized he couldn’t abandon the court, support staff or the people of Rock County.
The court’s transition from in-person proceedings to remote proceedings by video conference would not have been possible without Dillon’s effort to spearhead Rock County switching to a modernized e-filing system.
“It was a lot of work,” Dillon said of converting to e-filing. “Early in the pandemic we were meeting so regularly to adapt plans and to coordinate with the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Without having that electronic system in place, it would not have been possible to transition.”
It was a Herculean effort to get Rock County’s first jury trial ready after the onset of the pandemic, Dillon recalled. In the last two years, nearly 40 jury trials have been held thanks to the collaborative effort of the judges, court support staff, IT support and the clerk’s office to draft comprehensive safety plans.
With Dillon stepping away, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will review applications from potential judge appointments later this year followed by a replacement election in April of 2023 for a new term.
In his retirement, Dillon said he hopes to find ways to give back to the Rock County community through public service of some kind while also continuing to teach.
“I want to keep giving back,” Dillon said.