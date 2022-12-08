SOUTH BELOIT—Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will present an interactive event titled Journey Home to Bethlehem presented by the church’s Sunday school students who range in age from 3 to 13 years old.
The show will take place at AM Farms at 14102 White School Road, South Beloit where the Sunday school students will act out the nativity scene in multiple locations on the farm. Church members are letting the church use their property for the show. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Amy Smith, children’s ministry coordinator at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, said the church did a similar event last year and wanted to revamp it this year.
“(We are) physically moving from location to location to mirror the journey of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem,” Smith said. “ We have kids playing the innkeepers and one kid allows them to use the loft and we end there.”
The event will include 11 different locations to walk through. Smith said the event is free and will last around 40 minutes depending on the size of crowd and getting from one location to the next. Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to dress appropreately for the outdoor event and wear boots as they walk from one location to the next on the farm.
“We wanted a way to gather with hesitation with COVID and this year we wanted to make it more of an outreach, and we had great success with it last year,” Smith said.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church is at 749 Bluff St., Beloit. The church will have multiple different services come Christmas time starting Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. with the Pajama Party Christmas Program; Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. with the Longest Night Service; Dec. 24 at 4 and 10 p.m. for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. for Christmas Day; and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. for New Year’s Day, Lessons and Carols.