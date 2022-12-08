Our Savior's celebrates 100 years
(From left): Karen Torkelson, Jean Lincoln, Ministry Coordinator Kelly Erdmann and Pastor Tony Dusso stand in front of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

 BDN file photo

SOUTH BELOIT—Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will present an interactive event titled Journey Home to Bethlehem presented by the church’s Sunday school students who range in age from 3 to 13 years old.

The show will take place at AM Farms at 14102 White School Road, South Beloit where the Sunday school students will act out the nativity scene in multiple locations on the farm. Church members are letting the church use their property for the show. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday.