BELOIT — “If they were in my shoes, I would want them to step up and come forward. Jordan deserves justice.”
Those were the powerful words of Tina Jefferson-King, the mother of Jordan Jefferson, 33, who was fatally shot on March 30 in Beloit.
In an interview with the Beloit Daily News, Jefferson-King said her eldest son was a kind, loving and caring person to all.
“Jordan was smart,” she said. “He was always loved working and fixing things.”
At a young age, Jordan Jefferson was tinkering with everything from cars to radios, Jefferson-King said.
After earning his GED, he worked at a Rockford-area jewelry store. He started as a custodian, but he eventually was given the opportunity to design custom jewelry before the store closed in 2007. Later, he began installing and designing custom subwoofer boxes and enclosures for car enthusiasts, she added.
“He was creative,” Jefferson-King said. “He was a people person and he would help anyone with anything. He was so caring and he loved his hobbies that were only second to his family.”
With friends and family, she said, Jordan Jefferson was “able to get along with everyone and was the life of the party.”
“He loved his family so much,” Jefferson-King said. “He was always making people smile and laugh. He was a practical joker.”
He leaves behind four children Jayden, Julian, Jaleel, and Jalilah; fiancé and mother of his children Alexia Vera; two sisters Dawn Livingston and Timisha King; three brothers Timothy King, Trevin King and Turrell Starks; Aunts, Toki Nikki, Catherine Hill, Margaret Jefferson; Uncle G. Cortez Bennett of Madison; his childhood best friend Kendrick Chapman; along with four nieces, three nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Beloit Police Department said as of May 7, no new information was available regarding the ongoing investigation into Jordan Jefferson’s death. No arrests have been made and no suspect information or person or persons of interest have been identified.
“We urge the community to come forward with information,” Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock said. “We need the help, collaboration and cooperation of the community members. We need people to speak up if they know something, even if it’s just a small piece of the puzzle.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the shooting occurred at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Directly after the incident, police said multiple vehicles were observed in the area prior to, during and after the shooting which was the first homicide in 2021 in Beloit.
Over a month after the shooting, Jefferson-King emphatically urged the Stateline Area community to help bring the people involved in her son’s death to justice.
“Whomever murdered my son, which was so, so, totally wrong, is still out there,” Jefferson-King said. “There are people that know what happened…If someone else had this happen to them and they had a child die, they would want to know what happened. They would want closure for their loved ones. They would demand justice. That is exactly what we demand for Jordan.”
If you have credible information regarding this incident, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can be left online by p3tips.com via gbacrimestoppers.com. The department will work with individuals who come forward to protect identities of those sharing information.