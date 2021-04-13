Use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine is being halted as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigate six reported cases of rare blood clots which developed in people who received the vaccine.
The Rock County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health issued statements Tuesday recommending a pause in administering the vaccine.
FDA officials say the pause could last days. All six cases of the blood clots were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and one died, according to the Associated Press.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has notified all Illinois COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout the state to discontinue use of the J&J vaccine at this time. In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Moderna and Pfizer make up the vast majority of doses on hand in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to reports from both states’ health agencies.
Six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) were seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). Those who received the J&J vaccine and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact a health care provider who are directed to register adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Anyone can report their vaccine side effects to the CDC through their smartphone with the V-Safe program https://vsafe.cdc.gov/en/
As almost a quarter of people in Wisconsin have been vaccinated, numbers of COVID-19 have been steady.
On Tuesday, there were 1,441,345 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 24.8% of the population, and 2,952,843 in Illinois who received both doses or 23.2% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday. To date, a total of 15,134 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 14,667 in Rock County who recovered and there are an estimate 300 active cases. There were 14 people hospitalized as of April 10.
Dane County reported a total of 44,576 cases and 313 deaths; Green County reported 3,530 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,878 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 922 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 586,632 cases and 6,690 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 571,082 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,616 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, the latest data available, the state positivity rate was 3.8%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 287 new cases on April 12, the latest data available. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.2%. The total administered vaccine doses were 147,416. As of Tuesday, the countywide total rose to 30,363 cases and 457 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,296 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,079 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 26,537 cases and 276 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,666 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,448 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.