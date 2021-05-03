John Hughes loved entrepreneurship before entrepreneurship was cool.
In the days before ‘Shark Tank,’ entrepreneurship didn’t have the appeal it has today, said his son-in-law and former Fannie May Candies COO Michael Hennessy.
Hughes, originally from Beloit, passed away at age 94 on April 28. He encouraged others to forge ahead in uncertainty to discover the joys and successes associated with working for oneself. He was not only successful in business, but also left behind a legacy of entrepreneurship education at Beloit College and beyond.
“He became a prototypical example of the self-made person. He was the best-read person and the most fiercely intelligent person I knew who was a high school drop out,” said Beloit College Professor Emeritus Jerry Gustafson.
Hughes had always been a bit of a maverick. In an April 2015 talk at Beloit College, given at age 88, he told students he liked to break the rules and to not be afraid of risks.
After being a bit of a delinquent in school in Beloit, Hughes enlisted to be a paratrooper in World War II. When he was discharged, the Chicago Cubs wanted him to play for their D League team in Janesville, but Hughes moved on completing his General Education Development (GED) to take accounting classes. He later joined with an accountant to start up his own firm. One of his clients, Fannie May Candies, later hired him as an independent contracted chief executive officer.
“He never was an employee of the candy company. He believed so firmly in entrepreneurship and self responsibility that he told the owners of the company that he would work with them on a consultant basis,” Gustafson said. “The company grew fantastically while he was there.”
In 1989, Hughes stepped down as Fannie May Candy’s CEO, but stayed on as vice chairman of the board until 1991. Hughes continued to serve as chairman of the Fannie May Foundation and also set up the John and Jeanne Hughes Foundation.
Gustafson, who was an economics professor, crossed paths with Hughes in the 1980s. Hughes was the President and Chairman of the Board of the Coleman Foundation which was funded by Fannie May Candies where Coleman was CEO. Gustafson founded the Center for Entrepreneurship in Liberal Education at Beloit (CELEB) with the help of Hughes who was a key benefactor.
One of the Coleman Foundation’s efforts was to promote entrepreneurship education at the collegiate level. In doing so, it granted Beloit College, through work with Gustafson, one of the first of nine nationwide $1 million grants. Gustafson became the first Coleman Foundation Chair at Beloit College in 1986.
From 1986-2003, Gustafson taught and established an academic program for entrepreneurship with the advice and help of Hughes. As Gustafson tried to establish a curriculum, Hughes met with his classes several times a year.
“He frequently got up in front of my class and asked what they were all doing here and asked why they didn’t leave and go do something important, by which he meant that anyone could start a business,” Gustafson said.
The work of Gustafson and Hughes eventually culminated in establishing CELEB in 2003. The center was a new enterprise that built on the academic and curricular program that was in place.
“Back in 1984 Coleman got really interested in entrepreneurship education and teaching about self-employment at the college level which hadn’t been done in an organized way. The domain of entrepreneurship education didn’t exist at college level and now it’s a standard department college program. John Hughes was a pioneer in getting that going,” said CELEB Director Brian Morello.
When Gustafson was asked if Hughes lit a bit of a fire to the entrepreneurship program, Gustafson said: “It was more like a roaring blaze.”
Over the past 30 years the Coleman Foundation has given in excess of $2 million dollars to CELEB which has helped with renovations, improvements and programming.
Gustafson’s influence and success with teaching entrepreneurship led to a physical facility which became CELEB, 437 E. Grand Ave., in 2003. Today, CELEB is a 3-story building away from campus distraction in downtown Beloit which features more than 18,000 square feet dedicated to student ventures in music, art, digital media, prototyping and traditional start-ups. There is Gallery ABBA which is open to the public on the retail level and a music recording studio. The city contracts to CELEB to run Beloit Access TV out of the building.
There is a maker space that involves rapid prototyping physical objects for student ventures. In the Coleman Venture lab, students start their own ventures and space is available where a student market research company, Belmark & Associates, does various projects including work for the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
“Our primary focus is to have students figure out how to achieve their own goals and consider self employment as a career option as they go through the college experience,” Morello said.
In recent years Hughes had moved to an independent living community in Geneva, Ill. When he passed he left behind wife Jeanne, daughter Carole Hennessy, two grandsons and two great grandsons. Jeanne is in assisted living and the rest of the family lives in downtown Chicago.
Son-in-law Hennessy said Hughes was the epitome of the self-made man who also mentored the next generation of candy makers which included himself as he rose to the ranks of former COO of Fannie May Candies. Hennessy, who is retired now, said Hughes nurtured the next generation within Fannie May as well as in the Coleman Foundation.
“On Mondays we would make pixies and on Tuesdays we would do cancer work,” Hennessy said.
Hennessy commended his father-in-law for his dedication in promoting entrepreneurship at Beloit College and other institutions when the concept of working for oneself wasn’t as popular.
“John was swimming upstream against parents and students, to encourage students to work for themselves which was a lot of risk,” he said.
Twenty years later as the economy turned, Hennessy said many discovered that working for big corporations could also be risky and views on entrepreneurship, and life, began to shift.
“They learned they shouldn’t be so afraid of uncertainty,” Hennessy said.