They say Americans have a love affair with the automobile, and John and Jody Wittnebel do love their 1979 Mazda RX-7. One reason they love it so much is because one just like it figured prominently in their own budding relationship back in 1979.
John and Jody own the Castle, the former Presbyterian church they have turned into an arts and events venue. John is also a pilot for American Airlines while Jody runs a marketing agency called Hourglass Media.
“I’m a pilot but I have no interest in owning a plane,” John Wittnebel says. “Planes are a tool but cars are a toy.”
Wittnebel is a life-long car enthusiast. He read about the RX-7 in the car magazines when it first came out in 1979 and recalls Road & Track proclaiming Mazda’s sports car to be markedly better than Datsun’s sports car the 280Z.
John decided to check it out for himself. He contacted a local Mazda dealer and learned they would soon be receiving shipments of the new car. Hearing that he reached for his checkbook and put a deposit on one. He believes his was the first one sold in the Twin Cities where he lived at the time.
“Owning a two-seater in Minneapolis is not a real practical choice,” John admits. Nevertheless, it was his only car and he used it as his daily driver.
He had had the car about five weeks when he met Jody and was surprised she knew what it was as most people had never seen one yet.
“And I knew how to drive it,” Jody proudly adds.
Mazda has always been among the smaller Japanese car manufacturers. In an effort to distinguish itself from the others it began development of the so-called rotary engine in the early 1960s.
Also known as the Wankel engine, the rotary engine was invented by German engineer Felix Wankel in the 1920s. Instead of pistons which move up and down or back and forth, Wankel’s design utilized a triangular shaped rotor spinning within a chamber shaped something like a fat figure eight.
Rotary engines are lighter and more compact than piston engines and produce less vibration. Unfortunately, they also tend to use more fuel and produce more emissions than piston engines.
When Mazda entered the U.S. market in 1970 it offered models with piston engines as well as models with rotary engines. With increasing concerns over fuel efficiency in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis, Mazda’s rotary models began falling out of favor but the company wasn’t ready to give up on the design.
Noting the success Datsun (now Nissan) was having with its 240Z and 280Z sports coupes, Mazda began developing its own two-seat sports car and in 1979 introduced the RX-7. The rotary engine was chosen for the new car because of its compact size, lightweight and strong power output. Besides, buyers interested in a sports car were less likely to be worried about fuel economy than other buyers.
“And it was cheap,” John says. “It sold for around $7,195 when it first hit the market.”
As impractical as it may have been, the car was the couple’s daily driver in the early years of their relationship and it left them with many fond memories. Eventually, though, Minnesota’s harsh winters took a toll and the car rusted badly.
It developed some mechanical issues, too. John intended to do some work on it but says there never seemed to be enough money for it and he finally had to give it up.
The car may have been gone but he and Jody never forgot it. Then last fall while looking through online listings on the auction site bringatrailer.com John came across a 1979 Mazda RX-7 just like the one he had when the couple first met.
“This one is so faithful to the one we had,” John says. “We think it was made within a month of our first one.”
The couple agreed John should place a bid on the car but another bidder was also interested so the price was climbing. Determined to get the car, John raised the limit he had set for himself and was holding the high bid when the auction expired.
“I started to cry when I saw I won the bid,” he admits.
John arranged to have the car shipped here and when it arrived he wasn’t disappointed. It was identical to his first RX-7 and was in pristine condition with only 75,000 miles on the odometer. Having spent its entire life in California it was also rust-free.
“I believe this car was preserved for John,” Jody says. “He spends more time with the car, it’s like a mistress.”
Clearly, the Wittnebels intend to keep this “mistress” in their relationship for a good long time.