SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates bumped up in northern Illinois between February and March, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6.4% in March, up slightly from 6% in February, but down from 7.5% in March of 2022.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 8.4% in March, up from 7.9% in February, but down from 9.4% in March of 2022.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 5.8% in March, down from 6.2% in February, and down from 6% in March of 2022.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in March, down from 5.7% in February and down from 5.3% in March of 2022.
Among cities, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 7.4% in March, up from 6.8% in February, but down from 8.2% in March of 2022.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 10.5% in March, up from 9.9% in February but down from 11.6% in March of 2022.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.9% in March, unchanged from February, but up from 5.1% reported in March of 2022.
State officials said rates compared to last year mostly have seen an decline.
“Over the last 24 consecutive months, job growth has remained consistent throughout industry sectors in metro areas across the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Newly created jobs position jobseekers and employers statewide to fill opportunities for career growth and professional expansion.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Peoria MSA (+3.9%, +6,400), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.4%, +4,000), and the Bloomington MSA (+3.1%, +2,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +1.6% or +60,100. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services (fourteen areas); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade and Government (twelve areas each); Manufacturing and Other Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Utilities and Warehousing (nine areas).