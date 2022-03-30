MADISON—Unemployment rates in Beloit and throughout most of Wisconsin increased slightly between January and February, but they are much lower than they were a year ago when the pandemic still was having an impact on the economy.
Beloit’s unemployment rate was 4.4% in February, up slightly from 4% in January, but down dramatically from 7.1% in February of 2021, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had the fourth highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 35 largest communities. Racine had the highest unemployment rate at 5.2% in February, up from 4.8% in January. Milwaukee had the second highest rate at 5.1% in February, up from 4.8% in January. West Allis had the third highest rate at 4.4% in February, up from 4.1% in January.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities at 2% in February, up from 1.9% in January, but down from 3.4% in February of 2021.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in February, up slightly from 3.5% in January, but down from 5.3% in February of 2021. Janesville had the seventh highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities in February.
Unemployment rates increased in 23 of the largest communities in Wisconsin between January and February. Unemployment rates decreased in two communities—Menomonee Falls and Wausau—and stayed the same in 10 communities.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4% in February, up from 3.7% in January, but down from 5.8% in February of 2021.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in February, up from 3.2% in January, but down from 5.1% in February of 2021.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in February, up from 3% in January, but down from 4.7% in February of 2021.
Adams County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 6.6% in February, up from 6.3% in January, but down from 9.5% in February of 2021.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3% in February, up slightly from 2.2% in January, but down from 3.6% in February of 2021.
Unemployment rates increased in 70 of Wisconsin’s counties between January and February. Only Oneida and Wood counties registered unemployment rate decreases.
Wisconsin recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9% in February, down slightly from 3% in January and down from 4.4% in February of 2021.