MADISON—Jobless rates in Beloit and Rock County increased in October after several months of unemployment rate declines.
Beloit’s unemployment rate in October was 6.3%, up from 56% in September and up from 3.8% in October of 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit’s jobless rate had declined each month since April when it reached a high of 16%. Most communities and counties in Wisconsin also experienced an unemployment rate increase in October.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 5.7% in October, unchanged from September, but up from 3.4% reported in October of 2019.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin at 3.6% in October, up from 3.5% in September and up from 2.2% in October of 2019.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin at 8% in October, up from 7.1% in September and up from 4.6% in October of 2019.
Unemployment rates increase in 28 of the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin between September and October. Jobless rates declined in New Berlin, Sheboygan and Superior while rates stayed the same in Janesville, Stevens Point and West Allis.
Rock County saw its unemployment rate increase from 5.1% in September to 5.3% in October. That rate is up from 3.2% in October of 2019.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.6% in October, up from 4.2% in September and up from 2.7% in October of 2019.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in October, up from 3.8% in September and up from 2.5% in October of 2019.
Dane County had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in October, up from 3.8% in September and up from 2.1% in October of 2019.
Clark County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 3.1% in October, up from 2.7% in September and up from 2.4% in October of 2019.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 14.3% in October, up from 12.5% in September and up from 6.7% in October of 2019.
Unemployment rates increased in 61 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties between September and October. Jobless rates declined in Buffalo, Douglas, Forrest, Jackson, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties. The rate stayed the same in Washburn County.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.7% in October, up from 5.4% in September.
The national unemployment rate was 6.9% in October, down from 7.7% in September.