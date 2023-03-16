A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Unemployment rates in northern Illinois rose slightly in January, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
SPRINGFIELD - Unemployment rates edged up slightly in January in northern Illinois.
Winnebago County, just across the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, reported an unemployment rate of 5.6% in January, up slightly from 5.3% in December, but down from 8% in January of 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In nearby Boone County, the unemployment rate was 7.2% in January, up from 6% in December, but down from 9.8% in January of 2022.
Ogle County reported an unemployment rate of 5.9% in January, up from 4.7%. in December, but down from 6.9% in January of 2022.
Stephenson County reported an unemployment rate of 5.2% in January, up from 4.4% in December, but down from 5.9% in January of 2022.
Among cities, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 6.3% in January, up slightly from 6.1% in December, but down from 9.2% in January of 2022.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 8.9% in January, up from 7.6% in December, but down from 12.3% in January of 2022.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.6% in January, up from 4.8% in December, but down fro 6% in January of 2022.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.5% in January, down slightly from 4.6% in December and down from 4.8% in January of 2022
The national unemployment rate was 3.4% in January, down from 3.5% in December and down from 4% in January of 2022.
“Metro areas throughout the state continue to experience consistent job growth across industry sectors,” said Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As new jobs are added statewide and across industries, jobseekers and employers are encouraged to take advantage of the services and resources IDES offers in connecting workers and employers.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Peoria MSA (4.2%, +6,900), the Springfield MSA (+3.6%, +3,800) and the Rockford MSA (+3.5%, +4,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were up +2.7% or +99,300. Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.3%, -800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas); Mining and Construction and Education and Health Services (13 areas each); Other Services (12 areas); Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (11 areas each); and Government (nine areas).