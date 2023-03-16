Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Unemployment rates in northern Illinois rose slightly in January, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

SPRINGFIELD - Unemployment rates edged up slightly in January in northern Illinois.

Winnebago County, just across the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, reported an unemployment rate of 5.6% in January, up slightly from 5.3% in December, but down from 8% in January of 2022, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Recommended for you