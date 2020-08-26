MADISON, Wis. —Unemployment rates in Beloit and Janesville have dropped dramatically from high points the communities hit in April, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 9.1% in July, down from 11.1% in June and down from a high this year of 16% in April, when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to become apparent. Beloit had the fifth highest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s 33 largest communities. Beloit’s unemployment rate in July of 2019 was 5.1%.
Janesville had an unemployment rate of 8.8% in July, down from 10.4% in June and down from a high of 17.1% in April. Janesville’s unemployment rate in July was the sixth highest among Wisconsin’s largest communities. Janesville’s jobless rate in July of 2019 was 4%.
Milwaukee had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 11.2% in July, down from 13.1% in June, but up from 5.3% in July of 2019.
Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rate of 5.5% in July, down from 7% in June, but up from 2.5% in July of 2019.
Madison had an unemployment rate of 6.1% in July, down from 7.8% in June, but up from 2.6% in July of 2019.
All 33 of Wisconsin’s largest communities reported decreases in unemployment rates between June and July.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 8.2% in July, down from 9.9% in June, but up from 4% in July of 2019. Rock County reported an unemployment rate of 17% in April.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 6.4% in July, down from 8.4% in June, but up from 3.5% in July of 2019. Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 15.1% in April.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 5.6% in July, down from 7.3% in June, but up from 3.3% in July of 2019. Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 12.8% in April.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 18.3% in July, down from 20.6% in June, but up from 10.5% in July of 2019.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.1% in July, down from 5.9% in June, but up from 2.7% in July of 2019.
The statewide unemployment rate was 7% in July, down from 8.6% in June.
Wisconsin added 25,500 private sector jobs and 30,500 non-farm jobs in July, according to the Department of Workforce Development.