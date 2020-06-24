MADISON —Unemployment rates dropped in Wisconsin’s largest communities between April and May, but the rates remained in the double digits in the Beloit and Janesville area.
The declining rates show a resumption of activity in the economy, but it also shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt in the Stateline Area and across the state.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 14.6% in May, down from 16% in April, but up from 4.6% in May of 2019, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 14.8% in May, down from 17.1% in April, but up from 3.5% in May of 2019.
Beloit’s rate in May was the seventh highest among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities, while Janesville’s rate in May was the fifth highest.
Superior had the highest unemployment rate among the largest communities at 17.5% in May, down from 19.2% in April. Fitchburg had the lowest rate in the state at 8.2% in May, down from 9.1% in April.
Madison had an unemployment rate of 9.5% in May, down from 10.4% in April, while Milwaukee had an unemployment rate of 15.3% in May, down from 15.8% in April.
Unemployment rates in all 34 of Wisconsin’s largest communities decreased between April and May.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 13.6% in May, down from 15.8% in April, but up from 3.5% in May of 2019.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 11.7% in May, down from 14% in April, but up from 3% in May of 2019.
Dane County had an unemployment rate of 9.3% in May, down from 10.5% in April, but up from 2.5% in May of 2019.
Taylor County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 7% in May, down from 10% in April. Menominee County had the highest rate in the state at 31.2% in May, up from 24.5% in April.
Unemployment rates decreased in 69 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties between April and May.
The statewide unemployment rate was 12% in May, down from 13.6% in April, but up from 2.8% in May of 2019.
Wisconsin added 74,900 non-farm jobs in May, and 72,100 private sector jobs, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, down from 14.7% in April.
