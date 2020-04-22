MADISON —Unemployment rates for March were released Wednesday, but they do not reflect the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The timing of the monthly survey pre-dated the impacts of COVID-19 on Wisconsin’s economy, so the decrease in the unemployment rate and one-month delay in the data reporting provides a report that is not fully indicative of the current Wisconsin economy and labor market,” the news release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development states.
The unemployment report shows jobless rates declined in all 34 of Wisconsin’s largest communities and in all 72 Wisconsin counties between February and March.
Beloit saw its unemployment rate drop from 5.5% in February to 4.8% in March. The rate also is lower than the 5% rate reported in March of 2019.
However, Beloit’s rate was second highest among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin. Racine had the highest jobless rate in March at 5.2%, down from 6.2% in February, followed by Kenosha with a rate of 4.4% in March, down from 5% in February. Milwaukee had the fourth highest rate at 4.2% in March, down from 4.7% in February.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2% in March, down from 2.3% in February.
Nearby Janesville had the eighth highest jobless rate in the state at 3.7%, down from 4.4% in February and down from 3.9% in March of 2019.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4% in March, down from 4.6% in February and down from 4.1% in March of 2019.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in March, down from 4.1% in February and down from 3.8% in March of 2019.
Green County had an unemployment rate of 3.2% in March, down from 3.9% in February, and Jefferson County had a jobless rate of 3.4% in March, down from 4.1% in February.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2% in March, down from 2.5% in February.
Burnett County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.1%, in March down from 8.2% in February.
Statewide the unemployment rate was 3.4% in March down from 3.5 in February.
The national unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, up from 3.5% in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.