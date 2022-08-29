Job fair set in Janesville on Sept. 14 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - An in-person job fair for Rock County and surrounding residents will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Rock County Job Center, 1717 Center Ave.There are 40 employers with more than 775 job openings registered for the job fair.Individuals may update and print their resumes in the Resource Room prior to the event. If you would like to view a full list of registered employers, please visit: http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/events/2022/0914_janesville.pdf.Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.For additional information, contact Gail Graham, Business Services Manager, at the Job Center by calling 608-314-3300, Ext. 304 or email g.graham@swwdb.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock County Job Center Employers Job Fair Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit School District student athlete rules asked to be changed Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit's Fairbanks Morse Defense celebrates 150th anniversary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime