BELOIT- Jerry Gabrielatos, who most recently served as city manager of West Linn, Oregon, has been named Beloit’s next city manager.
The decision was made following a community forum that was held on Friday at the Beloit Public Library when Gabrielatos appeared with two other finalists for the city manager position.
The city council announced the choice Monday in a news release. The council had interviewed the finalists in closed session on Saturday before making the decision.
“The Beloit City Council truly appreciates the input and support from the community in helping us select the new City Manager,” said Council President Regina Dunkin. “We are looking forward to seeing Jerry fully integrate into our entire community. Along with the public, we are confident that with Jerry’s leadership and ability to build relationships, we will aspire to even greater heights.”
On Tuesday, the council is expected to consider an employment contract with Gabrielatos at its city council meeting, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit director of strategic communications.
Gabrielatos was the city manager of West Linn, Oregon from August 2020 — August 2022. From 2015 — 2020, he worked in Albert Lea, Minnesota as assistant and interim city manager.
“I’m thrilled to be coming to Beloit, such a strong and diverse city,” Gabrielatos said. “I look forward to working with the council, an excellent staff and the vibrant business and nonprofit organizations that make this a special place.”
Gabrielatos earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration.
This decision was made after about a five-month journey of finding the next city manager. Baker Tilly was the executive search firm that helped the city find applicants for the city manager position.
Baker Tilly originally received 32 applications for the position, but only 16 candidates qualified for the position.
The 16 candidates were narrowed down to seven candidates by the Beloit City Council. After an interview process with the council the seven were narrowed down further to three finalists, which included Gabrielotos, Casey Bradley, who serves as city administrator for Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Blaine Wing, who currently is interim village administrator in Sparta, Michigan.
“We had quality finalists for this role and sincerely thank all candidates for their interest in serving the Beloit community,” Dunkin said. “I would also like to thank the city council, city staff and our Interim City Manager, Elizabeth Krueger, for their hard work and assistance throughout this process.”
The city has been searching for a new city manager since former City Manager Lori Curtis Luther announced in June that she was leaving Beloit to accept a city manager position in Overland Park, Kansas. Her last day as city manager was Aug. 5. She had served as city manager of Beloit since 2015.