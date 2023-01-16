Jerry Gabrielatos
Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen by the Beloit City Council to be the new city manager.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Jerry Gabrielatos, who most recently served as city manager of West Linn, Oregon, has been named Beloit’s next city manager.

The decision was made following a community forum that was held on Friday at the Beloit Public Library when Gabrielatos appeared with two other finalists for the city manager position.

