BELOIT—Former Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Principal Carlton Jenkins has been named Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) superintendent, it was announced Friday.
Jenkins’ has been superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in Minnesota for the past five years. He previously served as chief academic officer for the Atlanta Public School System in Atlanta, Georgia, and superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Saginaw Michigan. He has held leadership positions in Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan including as an MMSD associate principal for Madison Memorial High School, and associate principal and principal with the School District of Beloit, according to a MMSD press release.
He left the School District of Beloit in 2010 to pursue a superintendent position in Saginaw, Michigan, according to Daily News archives.
Jenkins had the following position in the School District of Beloit: 1989-93, teacher; 1994-97 assistant principal; and 1997-98, principal. He left the district for a time and then served as principal of BMHS from 2006-2010, according to school district records.
Jenkins earned a Ph.D. in philosophy and a master of science in educational administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition, he holds a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from Mississippi Valley State University. His official start date as the next MMSD Superintendent will be Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.