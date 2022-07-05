BELOIT—A group of Stateline Area musicians are preparing to perform as one for the first time. The Castle Performing Arts Venue in Beloit will hold the event “Jazz on the Rocks” with Rob Tomaro and Friends at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Castle, 501 Prospect Ave.
Cocktails and snacks will be provided in the air-conditioned banquet hall and a dance party will be held on a large dance floor as well. The event is free to the public.
Stateline Area artists performing at the event include Greg Gerard, John Myers, Frank McKearn, Nick Dimassis, Jacob Handrich, Johnny Wittnebel and Adam Gasser.
Jody Wittnebel, who owns The Castle with her husband, John, boasts that Tomaro is one of the best jazz musicians in the area and brings some of the best events to the Stateline Area. Tomaro is the conductor of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Gerard is a Grammy nominee and songwriter who sounds like Johnny Cash, she said. He also is known in the area as the Beloit International Film Festival executive director.
“The goal is to inspire patrons and to enjoy company of the amazing talent,” Wittnebel said.
Jody and John Wittnebel also have a music school at the Castle performing arts center and gives out scholarships to those who’ve experienced trauma.
“We really change lives, and some of our high school students are graduating this year and redirected their lives from tragedy,” she said.
Jody and John’s son Johnny teaches at the music school and is one of the musicians performing at the Jazz on the Rocks event. Since 2013-14, Johnny has taught guitar, piano, voice, brass instruments and more at The Castle. He said he’s sang since he was 2 or 3 years old, but started playing instruments at the age of 12.
“The group of performers we have are very experienced and have a lot of talent and creative uniqueness,” Johnny Wittnebel said.
Frank McKearn graduated from the Beloit Memorial jazz program and played throughout college, Johnny said. McKearn will be playing bass during the show, while Jake Handrick is on the drums. Handrick is currently studying in Lithuania and will be coming back for the performance. Johnny himself will be playing trumpet and a bit of guitar.
“The music we picked is all up-tempo rock and jazz music,” Johnny said.
Rock songs like Prince’s Purple Rain and The Monkees’ I’m a Believer will be some staple rock songs the band will play, as well as other jazz songs people will be familiar with, he said.
It’s the first time all of the musicians have come together to play a show as one band.