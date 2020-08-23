JANESVILLE — A Janesville woman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of her fifth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after she crashed a vehicle through multiple farm fields, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Natalie Rhodes, 55, suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash that took place around 4:50 p.m. at North County Highway F near North Becker Road.
An investigation into the crash found that Rhodes was southbound on Highway F when she lost control of her vehicle traveling a long distance through fields, eventually stopping in a bean field. The sheriff’s office said Rhodes showed signs of impairment.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.