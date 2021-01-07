JANESVILLE - A Janesville woman is being accused of several drug related charges after the Rock County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Tuesday.
Kaitlin E. Heinzen, 33, faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine base, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, Possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit and Detective Bureau executed a search warrant in the 4200 block of Chadswyck Drive at about 8:39 a.m. Tuesday.
Heinzen was taken into custody and was released with a court date for her initial appearance set for Feb. 5.