JANESVILLE - A Janesville woman is accused of stabbing a man following an altercation Monday night in a Janesville residence.
Myla D. Braxton, 22, faces possible charges of aggravated battery while armed and probation violation, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue at about 11:56 p.m. Monday where they found a male subject with a stab wound to his chest area. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released, according to the news release.
Police later arrested Braxton, who police believe stabbed the man while he was in an altercation with another person, according to the news release.
