JANESVILLE—A Janesville woman is being accused of her fourth Operating While Intoxicated offense after she was stopped for allegedly driving in a reckless manner on Sunday.
Sharon M. Foreman, 43, also faces a possible charge of driving while her license was revoked, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police received a report of a reckless driver and Foreman was located, according to the news release. Foreman reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Rock County Jail.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.