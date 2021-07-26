JANESVILLE—A Janesville woman is being accused of her sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following a police pursuit in Janesville on Sunday morning.
Alexadra A. Kjell, 25, also faces possible charges of fleeing/eluding police, operating a vehicle after her license was revoked, operating without an interlock device and driving with no insurance.
Janesville police were called about a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of South Jackson Street. The suspect vehicle was spotted and it allegedly fled when police tried to stop it. The vehicle finally was stopped when it went into a dead end area.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.