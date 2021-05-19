JANESVILLE—Officials at the Janesville Police Department are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and take their keys after four vehicles were reported stolen in the past few evenings.
In all of the cases the victims had left the vehicle doors unlocked and keys inside the vehicle. All of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and the investigations are ongoing into these thefts.
As weather continues to warm up residents are reminded to do a nightly lock up:
-Lock doors/windows
-Lock sheds/out buildings
-Close garage doors
-Secure vehicles, remove keys, remove all valuables
-Turn on exterior lights to your residence
-Make sure exterior security equipment is functioning properly
-Contact police if you observe any suspicious activity
Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle thefts or vehicle break-ins is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Crime tips can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS + message.