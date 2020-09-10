JANESVILLE—A Janesville teen charged with shooting a man after a reported bike theft and related struggle in June agreed Thursday that he was competent to proceed with court matters.
Kenan L. Clemons, 17, told Judge Karl Hanson on Thursday that he agreed with a doctor’s assessment that he was competent.
Clemons is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in the shooting of Trenton Strommen, also of Janesville.
Rock County prosecutors have accused Clemons of stealing a bike from Strommen’s property June 6, which prompted Strommen to chase and catch up with Clemons and another teen, whom Strommen allegedly threw to the ground.
That happened before Clemons shot Strommen multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.
At a July 13 hearing, a Janesville detective reported that Strommen so far had undergone five surgeries to treat his injuries.
Clemons’ attorney, Frank Raff, said Thursday he is meeting with Clemons next week, when they can examine the lengthy list of documents and materials related to the case.
The next court hearing was not scheduled.