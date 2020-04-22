JANESVILLE — A Janesville man faces child sexual assault charges following an alleged assault of a 13-year-old on March 1 in Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Joshua M. Griffin, 18, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16-years-old following an investigation by Janesville police that started in March of this year, the complaint said.
The alleged assaults occurred between Feb. 29 and March 1, according to the complaint.
