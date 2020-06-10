JANESVILLE - Janesville police continue to look for a teenager who is a suspect in a gunfire incident that left a 36-year-old Janesville man wounded.
Kenan L. Clemons, 17, of Janesville, is being sought on a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Trenton Strommen, 36, of Janesville was shot and is listed in stable condition following the shooting in the 1900 block of Conde Street on Saturday.
Investigations indicate Clemons and another suspect took a bike from outside Strommen's home and Strommen followed the suspects. Strommen was shot and the suspects took his car. The car later was found near Afton.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.
