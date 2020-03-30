BELOIT — A Beloit man wanted in connection with a 2017 shooting in Janesville was arrested in South Beloit on Monday morning following a shots fired investigation, according to Beloit police.
Anthony T. Gibson, 35, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and recklessly endangering safety. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.
Gibson was identified as a suspect in a gunfire incident on March 27 in the 1800 block of Madison Road in Beloit.
South Beloit police arrested him just before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Shirland Avenue.
Upon extradition to Rock County, he will face a charge of bail jumping as he was on bail on an attempted homicide charge from a shooting that occurred in Janesville in 2017, according to Beloit police.
Gibson was identified by Janesville police for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old man on June 19, 2017 on Washington Street in Janesville.
