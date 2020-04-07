JANESVILLE—A Beloit man wanted in connection with a 2017 shooting in Janesville now faces upgraded felony charges related to a gunfire incident in Beloit on March 28 in the 1800 block of Madison Road in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
New charges of endanger safety by reckless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping were filed against Anthony T. Gibson, 35, on April 2 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Gibson was identified as a suspect in a shots fired incident at a motel in Beloit, and he was arrested by South Beloit police just before 12:30 a.m. on March 30 in the 500 block of Shirland Avenue.
The complaint shows that Gibson was identified by Beloit police as the suspect who allegedly fired a handgun at a vehicle that was leaving the motel.
Gibson was identified by Janesville police for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old man on June 19, 2017 on Washington Street in Janesville.
In the shooting, Gibson faces charges of first-degree attempted intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
