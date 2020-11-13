JANESVILLE - Marshall Middle School and Craig High School in Janesville are among the growing list of schools in Rock County to be switching to online instruction due to COVID-19 health concerns.
A news release from the Janesville School District on Friday stated there would be no classes either in person or online on Monday and online instruction for students would begin Tuesday. Online instruction would continue through Nov. 24. There is no instruction during the Thanksgiving holiday break, Nov. 25 - 27.
"With several known positive case among students and staff, and in order to protect the public and limit further spread of COVID-19, both Marshall Middle School and Craig High School will temporarily close face-to-face instruction at the end of the school today (Friday, Nov. 13)," the school district news release stated.
Powers Elementary School in the Beloit Turner School District and Clinton Elementary School also have closed and switched to online learning until after the Thanksgiving break.
Although no in-person classes are being held in the School District of Beloit, three school buildings in the Beloit district have been closed due to the discovery of COVID-19 cases among staff who still have been going to the buildings. School buildings closed in the Beloit district include Beloit Memorial High School, Todd Elementary School and Merrill Elementary School.
The school closures come at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the area and across the nation. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 7,497 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday and the seven day positivity rate in Rock County was over 29%.