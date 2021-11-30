JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker High School officials sent a letter Monday to Beloit Memorial High School apologizing for how some Janesville students dressed when Parker hosted Beloit during a girls basketball game on Nov. 23.
The letter—signed by Parker Principal Christopher Laue, Parker Athletic Director Clayton Kreger, Parker Head Girls Basketball Coach Ryan Tyrrell and the Parker Girls Basketball Team—said the way some students dressed was “unacceptable and in poor taste,” but did not specify what the students wore.
Parker students were seen dressed in white tank tops, saggy pants exposing underwear, backwards hats, durags and gold chains.
Mandi Franks, captain of the Beloit Memorial High School girls varsity basketball team, wrote in an email to Kreger and Laue that the outfits treated gang fashion as a joke in front of Beloit students, many of whom have been directly affected by gang violence.
“The deaths we mourn every day and our peers we watch go to prison every day are not jokes to us, and they should not be jokes to your students,” Franks wrote.
In a joint statement released Monday, Beloit School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser and Joel Beard, activities and athletic director for the district, said they supported Franks’ courage.
“Mandi addressed what she saw and knew to be a culturally insensitive theme. This theme night showed a lack of awareness and understanding of what is happening in our community, region and country,” Keyser and Beard said.
The letter from Parker High School officials was addressed to the students, girls basketball team and staff of Beloit Memorial High School.
“Please accept our apologies for the hurt that was caused by some of our students at last week’s Parker-Beloit girls basketball game,” the letter began.
“Our students typically choose spectator themes for the games as a way to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie. With respect to the theme initially chosen for that particular game, we have learned that student organizers realized its inappropriateness, and made attempts to change the theme prior to the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still opted to dress in a manner that was unacceptable and in poor taste.”
The Parker officials said in their letter that the incident would be treated “as a teaching and learning opportunity ... about how to best create an atmosphere that is welcoming and tolerant.” The officials wrote that school administrators will work with student athletes “to ensure that spectator theme nights are in line with our values.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the racial makeup of Beloit School District students is considerably more diverse than Janesville School District’s student population.
Beloit students are 34.4% Hispanic, 33.4% white, 22.2% Black and 8.7% are more than two race. Janesville students are 70% white, 14.6% Hispanic, 7.4% two or more races, 5.4% Black and 2.3% Asian.
“We are proud of the diversity within the school district of Beloit,” Keyser and Beard said in their letter supporting the Beloit student who spoke out. “We acknowledge the challenges and adversity that so many of our families of color are facing. As a district, we will continue to support and elevate the voices of those speaking for diversity, inclusion and equity.”