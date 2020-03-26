JANESVILLE - Mount Zion Avenue and Palmer Drive will be closed under Interstate 39/90 in Janesville starting next week due to construction.
Crews will perform excavation work, install curb and gutter and sidewalk. The Ruger Avenue closure under the interstate will also will be extended but is scheduled to reopen Monday. Alternate local routes are required.
Mount Zion Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday.
Palmer Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Friday.
The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
