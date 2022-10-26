JANESVILLE—Two Janesville residents are competing for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the First Congressional District, which recently had its boundaries redrawn to include all of the City of Beloit.
Bryan Steil is the Republican incumbent seeking his third term in Congress. Ann Roe is the Democrat challenger.
Ann RoeAnn Roe, 56, has lived in Janesville for 27 years. She is the owner of the small business Custom College Solutions, which helps high school students plan their course after graduating from high school. She also taught for 20 years in the College of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater. She also served for three years as director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence University and she earned a master’s of business administration (MBA)) degree from Northeastern University in Boston.
She has been married for 31 years to Dr. Jonathan Roe, a pediatrician. They have two children, Catherine and Charley.
Roe said she decided to run for Congress because she wants to bring funding, services and support to the families and businesses of the First Congressional District. She noted her opponent has voted against several opportunities to bring federal funding and assistance to the area. She cited the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as one bill Steil voted against that will benefit the area.
Roe said she favors more public options for health care, which would lift the burden of providing health coverage for workers off the backs of small businesses.
“The pandemic really revealed the warts of our current system. There is work to be done,” she said.
When asked about the cost of public health care and expanding Medicare, and the current $1.3 trillion federal deficit, Roe noted the current deficit is lower that it was under the previous administration.
She said there are options to bring more money in to support needed programs for families and businesses.
“I want to tax billionaires. I want them to pay their fair share,” she said.
On the issue of abortion, Roe wants women to have the right to make their own health decisions.
“Those decisions are private and should not include politics,” she said.
She said she is part of a gun-owning household and her husband goes hunting. However, she supports gun safety, a ban on assault weapons and common sense laws regulating guns.
Roe said she is in favor of having all voices at the table, even the voices she disagrees with. She said the country is so polarized now it is difficult to get anything done that will benefit the people.
“The first step is to invite all to the conversation,” she said.
Bryan SteilBryan Steil, 41, grew up in Janesville. He is a Janesville Craig High School graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Georgetown University and he earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
When he was 22 years old, he worked for one year in the office of former First Congressional District Rep. Paul Ryan. He worked for Regal-Beloit (now Regal Rexnord) from 2009 to 2017. He first elected to Congress in 2018 and he assumed office in January of 2019. He was re-elected in 2020.
He is single, but he has lots of family members in the Janesville area.
Steil said a big issue for him is bringing down energy costs, because they can impact many other products such as food.
He said the tractor in the field that harvests food runs on diesel fuel, and if fuel costs keep rising, food prices will rise as well.
“This administration has waged a war on energy and it has placed the burden on the backs of workers,” Steil said.
He said one of President Joe Biden’s first actions was to kill the Keystone Pipeline project, which Steil said sent a negative message to energy producers.
He acknowledged that oil is a global commodity with global influences on the price of fuel, but he said decisions in this country have an impact on the future.
He disagrees with the Biden Administration’s decision to tap into the U.S. oil reserves.
“The reserves are for emergency situations, and should not be used for political reasons,” Steil said.
Steil said he did support government spending plans such as the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided loans to businesses, because the country was dealing with the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said the pandemic has ended for the most part and he believes the spending plans under the current administration are reckless.
He admitted there is plenty of blame to go around regarding deficit spending, and both parties have had their roles in overspending.
“The spending process is completely broken across the board,” he said. “Putting a cap on it is the best approach.”
Steil acknowledged that Donald Trump lost the election in 2020, but he said there are things that can be done to enhance voter integrity. Transparency should be enhanced.
Steil said the nation is polarized with many engaging in heated rhetoric. He said he will always listen to all views and not engage in name-calling.
“My tone is respectful of the other side. You can have strong views and still be respectful,” he said.