JANESVILLE - Bullets hit a Janesville residence Friday night and police are investigating the incident.
No one was injured in the gunfire incident, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 3200 block of East Milwaukee Street at about 9:22 p.m. Police investigating the scene recovered bullet shell casings in the street and it was discovered a residence was hit by bullets.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department or the Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.
