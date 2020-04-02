JANESVILLE - Three people were arrested Wednesday after Janesville police reportedly recovered drugs, money and two handguns from a residence.
Jonathan Jimenez, 24, faces possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety with a firearm while intoxicated, receiving stolen property, a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Serena McClatchy, 22, faces charges of maintaining premises for the purpose of drug trafficking and child neglect.
Malik Walker, 23, faces a charge of possession of THC.
Janesville police were called to the 300 block of E. Racine Street where a suspect reportedly pointed a gun at an individual during a verbal exchange. Police obtained a search warrant and recovered two handguns, one of which was stolen and was reported to the Beloit Police Department. Also recovered was 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in currency, according to Janesville police.
