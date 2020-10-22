JANESVILLE—The Janesville Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of North Lexington Drive and Newman Street.
The gunfire incident was reported at about 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. People reported hearing two shots and a vehicle speed away from the area.
One bullet shell casing was found, but no injuries were reported.
People reported a vehicle speed away, which was described as a sky blue four-door car similar to a Chevy Malibu.
Anyone with information should call 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.