Janesville police investigate gunfire incident
Clint Wolf
Apr 6, 2023
Apr 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

JANESVILLE - Janesville police are investigating an incident where a house was struck several times by gunfire on Saturday around midnight.

Police were called to the 400 block of North Walnut Street for a shots fired complaint. A house was struck several times and about a dozen spent casings were found in the area.

The suspects were seen driving a white newer model SUV. There are identified persons of interest in this investigation, but no names have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.

Tags: Janesville Police Department, Gunfire