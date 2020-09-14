JANESVILLE—The Janesville Police Department is investigating a report of people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire in the area of South Main Street and Clark Street Sunday night.
Police responded to the report at about 9:30 p.m. and people reported hearing seven to eight gun shots as well as vehicles accelerating away from the area.
Shell casings were found in the 100 block of Clark Street and one residence was hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Video surveillance in the area indicate people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire. One vehicle was described as a newer silver hatchback, similar to a Subaru. The second vehicle was described as a newer blue vehicle with tinted windows similar to an Acura TSX.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636 or if you have video from surveillance cameras in the area call Janesville police at 608-757-2244.