JANESVILLE - The Janesville Police Department is seeking two suspects in a burglary to a business that occurred Friday morning.
Police responded at 2:56 a.m. Friday to a break-in at Barkley's Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St. Forced entry was discovered at the business but no suspects were found.
Four gaming machines were damaged and suspects left with U.S. currency.
One suspect was about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. The other suspect was 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. They left the area in a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.