JANESVILLE - The Janesville Police Department is investigating the robbery of the CVS Pharmacy on Wednesday.
Police were called to the business at 1700 Milton Ave. at about 7:46 p.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Two African American male suspects entered the store and eventually engaged in a confrontation with the clerk, who was tackled to the ground. Cash was taken from the cash register along with other items from the store, according to the news release.
The suspects left in what appeared to be a gold Pontiac Grand Prix with rust on it.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.