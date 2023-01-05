JANESVILLE- Janesville’s Parker Arts Academy newest production “She Kills Monsters,” tells the story of a young woman grieving her teenage sister who died tragically in a car accident. When the main character Agnes Evans finds her dead sister’s Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook in the play, Agnes is taken into the imaginary world of her sister.
During her life, Tilly (who was a lesbian) dealt with homophobic bullying from peers, and playing Dungeons and Dragons was an escape for Tilly. The production has a multitude of fight scenes throughout the show. Because of this, Orion Couling was hired to come on board as stage combat director, or as he prefers to be called “violence designer.”
“I use the term violence designer because the traditional term is called fight director,” Couling said. “I don’t like the idea of me directing the scenes, the scenes happen at emotional cruxes in the show. My job is to work with the director and with playwrights to create choreography that serves the needs of the play.”
Couling refers to the fight scenes as story choreography. The goal is ultimately to make an illusion during the show.
“I talk a lot about how if stage combat works well, you don’t see how it worked,” Couling said. “It just looks like something dangerous happened on stage.”
Junior Melina Williams plays Tilly Evans in the production and says this show has been the most fun on stage for her because of the fight sequences.
“This is brand new to me,” Williams said. “But now that I’ve experienced it, it’s something I want to specialize in and want to continue with moving toward. It’s such a great way to utilize your body and make a performance so much more exciting.”
Williams relates a lot to her character Tilly in the show and said this character is the most like herself compared to other characters she’s played in the past.
“This is the first show that Parker has done that really highlights LGBTQ issues in a real and serious way,” Williams said. “In most shows, when you have a gay character, it’s kind of used as the butt of the joke. Think, ‘Legally Blonde.’ This show has an explicitly gay, co-lead character who experiences real violence.”
During the show, Tilly is a victim of a hate crime. When rehearsing this particular scene, Couling talks through the scene with all actors involved and makes sure to have everyone’s consent to act the scene out before rehearsing.
“I rarely have met such a collaborative, interesting cast who are so nurturing with each other,” Couling said. “They’re all wildly different human beings. They’re also distinctly creative and unique. They’ve all got each other’s backs. That’s something that we get to see in the arts and that’s in almost every community activity like basketball teams and football teams.”
Couling adds that the actors are constantly checking in with each other to make sure they’re OK after performing an intense scene dealing with serious subjects.
“I feel like it helped me, the story,” said Lily Gibney, who plays Agnes Evans. “It’s helped me grow deeper as an actress. It’s a story that needs to be shared.”
Gibney adds that the story shows the different stages of grief for her character and how throughout the show she’s jumping back and forth from those stages as she comes to terms with her sister’s death.
“This show deals with profound epic sword fights, dragons, monsters and then bullying and homophobia,” Couling said. “We have to have the kindest ensemble possible to create some really dark moments that we then get to bring light to.”