JANESVILLE- Janesville’s Parker Arts Academy newest production “She Kills Monsters,” tells the story of a young woman grieving her teenage sister who died tragically in a car accident. When the main character Agnes Evans finds her dead sister’s Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook in the play, Agnes is taken into the imaginary world of her sister.

During her life, Tilly (who was a lesbian) dealt with homophobic bullying from peers, and playing Dungeons and Dragons was an escape for Tilly. The production has a multitude of fight scenes throughout the show. Because of this, Orion Couling was hired to come on board as stage combat director, or as he prefers to be called “violence designer.”