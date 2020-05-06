JANESVILLE—The Gazette effective June 1 will end print publication of its Saturday and Sunday editions but will continue to deliver news and advertising seven days a week through its website and newsletters, Mary Jo Villa, regional president and publisher with Adams Publishing Group—Southern Wisconsin, announced Wednesday.
The change comes at a time of reduced revenue from subscriptions and advertising, she said.
“I absolutely believe it is the appropriate and necessary step to ensure we remain viable and have the ability to publish quality local journalism for many years to come,” Villa said.
“We are not eliminating any content,” Villa said. “Most of the Sunday content will be in Friday’s edition, which will become a weekend edition. I believe each edition Monday through Friday will be improved, particularly as we recover from the COVID crisis and things such as sports and community events return.”
The change in print publication frequency was under consideration for some time, but the impact on Gazette business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic increased the urgency of making the change, Villa said.
It will result in the layoff of six employees—three in the newsroom and three in circulation and distribution—at the end of May, Villa said.
On March 23, The Gazette and other Adams Publishing Group newspapers announced a reduction in employee work hours to compensate for lost revenue resulting from fallout caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The Gazette, which will celebrate its 175th anniversary in August, historically was a Monday-through-Friday newspaper. The Sunday edition was introduced in 1988 in response to advertiser demand and the growth of preprinted inserts.
The demise of local advertisers, including Shopko, Sears, Boston Store, JCPenny, Pick ’n Save and Mauer’s, among others, has hurt Gazette revenue, Villa said.
“The COVID crisis further put into perspective how important it is that we size our organization in a manner that ensures we can continue to provide the quality of journalism our communities deserve,” Villa said.
Not printing a newspaper on certain days of the week is a common response in the newspaper industry to changing business realities, Villa said.
The Gazette is among several area newspapers—including the Beloit Daily News—owned and operated by Adams Publishing Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Minnesota.
