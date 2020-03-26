JANESVILLE - A Janesville police officer shot a man who reportedly was armed with a knife following a traffic crash Thursday.
Janesville police were called to the crash scene near U.S. Highway 14/Humes Road and Interstate 39/90 at about 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
A man exited a vehicle and armed himself with a knife, according to the news release. A Janesville officer fired at the man as police tried to take him into custody. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. An officer also was taken to a medical facility.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.
