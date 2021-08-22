JANESVILLE—A Janesville man is seriously injured and a Beloit man may face charges of vehicle theft following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the Town of Janesville.
Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of West Rockport Road and South Hayner Road at about 5:50 a.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash.
Two overturned vehicles were overturned and off the roadway.
Preliminary investigation indicated a 22-year-old Beloit man was driving a Yukon Denali north on South Hayner Road and he failed to stop at the “T” intersection, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The Denali struck a westbound Chevy Cruze on West Rockport Road driven by a 22-year-old Janesville man. The Janesville man was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was taken to a local hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Deputies later learned the Denali had been stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of South Hayner Road prior to the crash. The driver of the Denali was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.