MADISON—A Janesville man was sentenced in Federal Court on Friday to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Deshawn Foreman, 24, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.
On July 24, 2019, Foreman led Janesville police on a foot chase, and during the chase he dropped a .45 caliber magazine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. On July 25, 2019, Foreman was observed heading to the Town of Beloit and he was taken into custody, but only after he reportedly pointed a .45 caliber Glock handgun at officers.
Foreman was on supervision for a burglary conviction at the time of his arrest, according to the news release.
