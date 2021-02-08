JANESVILLE — Authorities have identified a 44-year-old Janesville man who died in a workplace accident on Friday.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Robert A. Dye Jr. died Friday after an accident occurred in the 1300 block of Barberry Drive in Janesville. The accident was first reported to authorities around 3:45 p.m.
Police said a warehouse employee at Kenco Logistics was pinned between a semitrailer truck and a skid steer in an accident that happened during snow removal.
Dye was taken to a hospital, where he was then pronounced dead. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday indicated that Dye died from the injuries sustained in the accident.
Dye's death remains under investigation by Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.