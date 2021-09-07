MADISON—A Janesville man faces child pornography charges as the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Wisconsin unsealed federal grand jury indictments in his case.
Noah Eisele, 35, of Janesville has been indicted on five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. The indictments were returned on Sept. 1.
The indictments allege that Eisele used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on five occasions between April and November of 2020. The indictments also allege he was in possession of a cell phone containing visual depictions of child pornography and at least one of the depictions involved a child under the age of 12, according to the news release.
Eisele was arrested on Sept. 2 in Janesville.
He is being held in the Dane County Jail.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison on each charge of producing child pornography.